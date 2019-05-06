Fort Worth is getting a new Hyatt Place hotel — on TCU’s campus

TCU’s Hayden Springer wins Big 12 golf championship TCU senior Hayden Springer won the Big 12 men's golf championship on Sunday, posting an 8-under for the tournament. The victory earned him a spot in a PGA Tour event next September. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU senior Hayden Springer won the Big 12 men's golf championship on Sunday, posting an 8-under for the tournament. The victory earned him a spot in a PGA Tour event next September.

The plans for an on-campus hotel at TCU are moving forward.

The school filed the plans for the six-story hotel on Friday. The hotel will go at 3029 Sandage Ave.. According to the plans, the hotel will have 150 rooms, a rooftop bar, a 4,000 square-foot ballroom and a fitness center. It will also include a standalone restaurant.

The hotel will also be a Hyatt Place branded hotel, under the Hyatt Hotel umbrella. Hyatt Place is the most common brand within the company, but it advertises itself as upscale.

Last year, TCU’s board of trustees approved the plan, hoping the hotel would cater to the university’s visitors. The exterior of the hotel will match the rest of campus, featuring the “TCU buff” brick color.

TCU’s Hyatt Place will open in spring 2020.