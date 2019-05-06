DFW could see severe weather, flooding later this week. Here’s the storm timeline

Damage near Harbor One Marina in Fort Worth Damage was reported at Eagle Mountain Lake near Harbor One Marina in Fort Worth. A structure on the lake had been blown over, according to photos provided by resident Doug Miller. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Damage was reported at Eagle Mountain Lake near Harbor One Marina in Fort Worth. A structure on the lake had been blown over, according to photos provided by resident Doug Miller.

North Texas got a reprieve from downpours this past weekend, but storms are coming back.

There’s a chance of rain every day this week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.

“Wednesday is the day we’re paying attention for the possibility of severe storms,” Sanchez said. “Flooding right now is a big concern because the soils are so saturated.”

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Dallas-Fort Worth and parts of Oklahoma under an enhanced risk (3 on a scale of 5) on Wednesday and that threat could be upgraded before the storms arrive.

“Intense updrafts will likely support very large hail (in excess of 2 inches) and strong vertical shear suggests tornadoes are possible,” the Storm Prediction Center forecast said. “Will introduce an Enhanced Risk for this scenario, but severe (probabilities) may need to be increased in later outlooks if an uncontaminated warm sector ultimately materializes ahead of the trough.”

On Monday, there’s a marginal risk for parts of Texas (1 on a scale of 5) including Austin and Lubbock, while Tuesday will see an enhanced risk in the Texas Panhandle and a marginal risk west of Fort Worth.

Forecasters are predicting 2 to 3 inches of rainfall for the DFW area this week and higher totals south and east of the Metroplex. But Sanchez said those predicted totals can be misleading.

“Usually we don’t focus on the numbers because pop-up showers can drop a lot of rainfall in a short period of time,” Sanchez said. “So people need to keep that in mind.”

A large slow moving storm system is forecast to develop this week. WGRFC forecasters expect heavy rain to return to our region. Rain will fall on rivers currently in flood which will slow ongoing recessions or cause secondary rises as we get into mid week. #txwx #txflood #shvwx pic.twitter.com/WPbQTdx2dV — NWSWGRFC (@NWSWGRFC) May 5, 2019

Heavy rain across the central U.S. through the middle of this week is expected to lead to flash flooding. Here are the latest precipitation and Excessive Rainfall forecasts through Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/yNmWq3fsr8 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) May 6, 2019