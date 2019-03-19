Officials identify body in abandoned van near Fort Worth home as homeless woman

A decomposing body found in an abandoned van on Saturday has been identified as 21-year-old Mary Coffey, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office have not ruled on Coffey’s cause of death.

Police discovered her body shortly before noon Saturday in the 800 block of Edney St.

The van was parked at a residence.

Police did not provide any details such as how long Coffey had been in the van.

An acquaintance said Tuesday that Coffey had been homeless.

In Tarrant County, there are about 2,000 people who are homeless on any given day, according to Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. Each year, an estimated 7,500 people experience homelessness in Tarrant County.