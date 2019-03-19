This man thought he had a ‘few’ snakes under his home. It turned out to be 45.

When this homeowner two hours west of Fort Worth started having problems with his cable reception last week, he crawled under his house to see what was going on.

He quickly found a “few” snakes living under his home between Albany and Baird and called Big Country Snake Removal, according to the Buffalo Gap company’s Facebook post.

“Due to the high winds, their tv/cable was acting up, so a gentleman crawled under to see what was going on,” Nathan Hawkins, the company owner posted. ““He saw a ‘few’ snakes and quickly crawled out.”

As the company’s team started looking under the house on March 13, they found more than just a few snakes.

By the time they were done they had pulled 45 snakes from the house

As the weather warms up, snakes will start emerging from underneath homes, increasing the risk of snakebites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are about 7,000 to 8,000 venomous snake bites annually in the U.S. with an average of five of them fatal.

Texas Health Resources has already seen six venomous snakebites this year with two at Texas Health Kaufman and one each at Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, Texas Health Burleson, Texas Health Cleburne and Texas Health Willow Park. There has also been one non-venomous bite at Texas Health Presbyterian Denton.

Erik Ledig, medical director of the emergency department at Texas Health Willow Park and Texas Health Burleson, said snake bites in the U.S. are rarely fatal and most are not venomous.

“If you have a snake bite, allow bite to bleed freely for 15-30 seconds,’ Ledig said in an email. “Wash wound and then remove all jewelry or tight fitting clothes adjacent to the area in anticipation of swelling. Do not incise fang marks or apply mouth suction. Please go to an emergency department as soon as possible for evaluation. Do not drink alcohol or take medications. Do not apply a tourniquet or use hot or cold packs. Try not to eat or drink before evaluation.”

You’ll help the doctors if you can tell them what kind of snake bit you but don’t risk further bites to find out.

In his Facebook post, Hawkins said the reptiles can roost anywhere: “rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind of car your drive — they simply care about survival.”