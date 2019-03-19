One person dead after vehicle slams into wall, catches fire in south Fort Worth

One person was killed early Tuesday in a fiery crash in south Fort Worth, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities as of Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck was reported about 3 a.m. at Morningside Drive and Main Street

A vehicle crashed into a concrete wall and burst into flames, police said.

A person in the burning vehicle died, police said.

Police did not provide any other details.