Fort Worth

One person dead after vehicle slams into wall, catches fire in south Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 19, 2019 01:35 PM

FORT WORTH

One person was killed early Tuesday in a fiery crash in south Fort Worth, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities as of Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck was reported about 3 a.m. at Morningside Drive and Main Street

A vehicle crashed into a concrete wall and burst into flames, police said.

A person in the burning vehicle died, police said.

Police did not provide any other details.

