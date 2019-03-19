More Facebook posts may be coming through Fort Worth

Facebook hopes to expand its Fort Worth data center, but the project likely won’t bring many high-paying tech jobs.

An incentive package unveiled Tuesday aims to bring $150 million investment at a data campus near Park Vista Boulevard and Texas 170. About $100 million of that is in the data center’s servers.

The Facebook project in Fort Worth began in 2015 and the company’s first building went online in May 2017. The company has already expanded once since then and will now partner with nearby QTS Data Center to grow again.

Jobs at the new center would have an average wage of $43,992. But with a minimum of only four full-time employees on site, the data center won’t be a boon to jobs. It does help solidify Fort Worth as a possible tech hub.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

“It’s not only the jobs,” Mayor Betsy Price said. “In this case it’s the tech feature and the fact that they’re committed to Fort Worth.”

Price said Facebook will make an announcement this week regarding investment in the city. Facebook has invested about $1 billion in the Fort Worth operation and created about 100 jobs, city economic development director Robert Sturns said.

Fort Worth is positioned, Sturns previously said, to attract small and mid-sized tech companies that may be priced out of larger cities.

AllianceTexas is home to five data centers, including Facebook’s, and has devoted more than 400 acres to data-related development.

The council is tentatively scheduled to vote on the incentives on March 26.

The tax abatement equals 20 percent of the property tax for one year. Fort Worth is expected to make a little more than $1.2 million annually in taxes.