Blood stains found throughout Fort Worth home in 2018 killing, warrant says

A blood soaked floor from a bedroom to a front door of a Fort Worth home led detectives to believe a victim was dragged out of the residence in September 2018.

The body of that victim was later found in a field on Sept. 2, 2018 in Hopkins County near Sulphur Springs.

And Fort Worth homicide detectives believe Lucious Newhouse III, 55, of Fort Worth killed his girlfriend Rochelle Mims, then took her body to Hopkins County, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram on Monday.

Newhouse remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday without bail.

His murder trial is pending.

Newhouse is accused of shooting to death the 34-year-old Mims who had been living with him.

The warrant gave this brief account of what happened:

Mims told a friend she had been dating Newhouse, a jealous boyfriend who had assaulted her in the past.

On the morning of Sept. 2, 2018, Newhouse was found sitting on Texas 67 just west of Sulphur Springs. The town is about 110 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety had responded to the scene on a possible drunken driver crash.

Newhouse’s vehicle was in stuck in nearby creek in the middle of a pasture just north of the highway.

Officers walked to the vehicle and found blood on the trunk and rear bumper.

The body of a woman later identified as Mims was located a short distance from the stuck vehicle. She died from a gunshot wound to her head.

Newhouse was arrested at the scene after he was found to have the keys to the vehicle.

Officers at the scene contacted Fort Worth police after they discovered that Newhouse lived in Fort Worth.

A few hours later and armed with a search warrant, Fort Worth police went to Newhouse’s home in the 4200 block of Lorin Ave.

Mims’ purse and identification card were found on a bed and a large trash bag filled with woman’s clothing also were located in the bedroom.

Police observed a large piece of cardboard in the middle of the walking area of the bedroom which appeared to be covering a large area of blood that had soaked the carpet.

Detectives found what appeared to be blood spatter on the television and a television stand.

Two spent .32-caliber shell casings were located in the room. Those were consistent with the caliber of bullet collected during Mims’ autopsy.