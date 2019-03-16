Death of an unidentified woman found inside a vehicle in Fort Worth being investigated

A woman believed to be in her 20s was found dead inside a vehicle on Saturday.

Police arrived outside a residence in the 800 block of Edney Street in south Fort Worth about noon.

Officers were unable identify the unidentified woman’s race due to her body’s advanced stage of decomposition, according to Buddy Calzada, Fort Worth police spokesman.





Detectives from the police department’s homicide unit were called to investigate further, Calzada said.

The woman may have been homeless, according to information from the police department call log.