JPS Hospital ends contract with Thyssenkrupp elevators following serious injury of nurse

Elevator 29 is the elevator that Carren Stratford was injured in on Jan 20 according to officials at JPS. Robert Earley, President and CEO, JPS Health Network, at held a press conference at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, TX, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Officials at John Peter Smith Hospital released details Friday about the employee who was seriously hurt in an elevator accident on Jan. 20. The employee is Carren Stratford, a nurse in her mid-50s who has been with the hospital about 2.5 years. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com