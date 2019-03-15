JPS Hospital ends contract with Thyssenkrupp elevators following serious injury of nurse

Officials at John Peter Smith Hospital have terminated the hospital’s contact with Thyssenkrupp elevators, following an incident on Jan. 20 that seriously injured a nurse.
The termination will be effective May 14, according to a spokesman for Thyssenkrupp.
“Until recently, both sides had been happy with this relationship since Thyssenkrupp took over the service contract in 2014,” Thyssenkrupp spokesman Dennis Van Milligen said. “In 2017, JPS Hospital reiterated its happiness with our service support by extending its contract with us, which is in alignment with its third-party’s positive review of Thyssenkrupp’s work.”
Van Milligen said the company will assist with the new elevator company to make sure there is a seamless transition.
JPS’ chief operating officer, Robert Earley, said on Twitter: “We are finalizing an agreement with another company to maintain and repair our elevators, which we rely on 24/7 to transport medicine, food, laundry, patients and employees ... We need to have confidence in our elevators and know that everything is being done to make sure they function properly.”
