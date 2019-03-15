Wedding photographer who reportedly had sex with guest indicted in threats to deputies

A wedding photographer accused of vowing to kill two deputies and who reportedly had sex with a wedding guest in November has been indicted by a Parker County grand jury.

Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, of Arlington, was indicted on two counts of retaliation, each charge a third-degree felony.

Grand jurors returned the indictment last week against Mehta, who also is a swimsuit model who goes by the name of Max McIntyre.

Mehta could not be reached Friday for comment.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

If convicted, Mehta faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 on each count.

Mehta is accused of threatening to kill Daniel Britton and Colby Scudder, deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 24, as they arrested her.

Deputies responded to a call about 8 p.m. on Nov. 24 from The Springs Event Venue in the 400 block of Thompson Road.





A security guard, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, reported wedding guests had found Mehta having sex with a wedding guest in a room at the venue, according to an arrest report obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said Mehta was a wedding photographer at the event.

Mehta left the room, walked to a fountain and began to yell, according to the report.

She then went to a nearby tree and urinated, according to the report.

She was placed in a patrol car, where she reportedly threatened deputies as she was driven to jail.

As she sat in the back seat of the patrol car, Mehta told deputies, “Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, Y’alls daughters are dead. My dad is going to find out about this, and y’all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D,” according to the report.

At the jail, and during a search, a prescription bottle of Alprazolam was found in the pocket of Mehta’s jacket, the arrest report said. The prescription bottle was in her name. Alprazolam is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, according to WebMD.

Investigators believe Mehta mixed Alprazolam with alcohol.

An official with The Springs Event Venue has declined to comment on the incident.

A Mehta family told WFAA-TV that Mehta was given spiked drinks and fell ill while working at the wedding.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.