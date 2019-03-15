Fort Worth

TCU assistant dean dies after car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver

By Mitch Mitchell

March 15, 2019 08:11 AM

FORT WORTH

A popular assistant dean at Texas Christian University died Monday after suffering injuries received in a rear-end collision.

Jamie Dulle, 41, was driving west in the 2200 block of West Rosedale Street when her vehicle was struck from the rear about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, causing the vehicle she was in to strike a utility pole at Rosedale Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard, police said.

Dulle was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where she was pronounced dead about 11:15 a.m. Monday, according to police.

The woman driving the vehicle that hit Dulle’s vehicle, Cristen Hamilton, was arrested after the crash and is facing a charge of intoxication assault, police said.

That charge could be upgraded, said Tracey Carter, Fort Worth police spokesman.

Dulle was alone in her vehicle and no one else was injured, police said.

Dulle oversaw Student Advocacy, Crisis Response, and the Women’s Education Program, according to TCU’s website.

