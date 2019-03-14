Fort Worth

Debris, broken glass falling from Fort Worth building closes streets downtown

By Nichole Manna

March 14, 2019 11:39 AM

FORT WORTH

Debris falling from a Fort Worth building has shut down a block of downtown.

Crews were called to the Frost Tower building on Thursday morning due to broken glass. Lamar Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, including sidewalks, are closed.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said on Wednesday night that large debris had fallen from the building and that the sign had come loose. The sign has been secured.

Last month, another street in downtown was close after a loose cable from window washing apparatus smashed glass windows on a building in the 200 block of Commerce Street, a fire official said.

No pedestrians or workers were injured in either incident.

