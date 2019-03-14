Robbers steal burrito from Richland Hills store, then beat up employee, police say

Richland Hills police appealed for help to find two robbers accused of stealing a burrito and then beating up a convenience store clerk.

The 35-year-old clerk confronted the suspects on Tuesday night outside of the Stop & Get One, Richland Hills police said in a news release.

Another employee called 911 after the robbers beat up the store clerk and fled the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time, but they are believed to frequent the Richland Hills area,” said Richland Hills police Capt. Sheena McEachran in the news release.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Richland Hills patrol officers responded to the robbery call about 7 p.m. Tuesday at the store, 6940 Baker Blvd.

Employees reported two suspects both believed under 21-years-old walked into the store and began loitering where the beer is located. The victim repeatedly told the suspects to stay away from the beer and then ordered them to leave.

The suspects and clerk got into verbal argument inside of the store, Richland Hills police said.

At some point, the suspects exited the store, but one of them took a burrito from a store counter, Richland Hills police said.

An employee followed the suspects outside where he was beaten, Richland Hills police said.

Employees described the suspects as white men. One was about 5-foot-9 and thin, the other was taller, heavy build and he had a bowel-style haircut.

Anyone with information about the robbery, should call Richland Hills police at 817-616-3789.