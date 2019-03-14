This indie rock band will play Dickies Arena before George Strait

Dickies Arena landed other big show, The Black Keys, ahead of George Strait’s back-to-back nights.

The 32-date “Let’s Rock” tour will stop in Fort Worth Nov. 14 at Dickies with Modest Mouse and Shannon & The Clams. Tickets for the indie rock show for all dates will go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. on The Black Keys website, Dickies Arena announced.

The announcement Thursday means George Strait won’t be the 14,000-seat arena’s opening act. Strait announced two shows on Nov. 22 and 23. Tickets promptly sold out.

To ensure Black Keys tickets get in to the hands of fans and not scalpers, the tour partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, according to the arena’s announcement. Fans can register now through Sunday, March 17 at 10 p.m. eastern time for a presale. Registered fans will receive a code and can purchase tickets before the general public on March 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

From Akron, Ohio, The Black Keys have released eight studio albums and have won six Grammy Awards. They’ve headlined festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball.

The long U.S. and Canada tour will also stop in cities that include Chicago, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and Austin.

Dickies Arena is slated to open this fall. Though it will play host to rodeos and basketball, it features performance hall-style custom acoustics.

The $540 million arena is being built in partnership between the city of Fort Worth and Event Facilities Fort Worth, a private group led by Fort Worth billionaire Ed Bass that has benefited the Fort Worth Stock Show at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The city’s portion of the project, approved by voters by special referendum in 2014, is capped at $225 million.

Construction began in February 2017 with the Beck Group as the general contractor. The facility is expected to be completed in November, just in time for Strait’s shows and before the January 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show.