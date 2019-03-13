Worker has died after being critically injured at Fort Worth construction site

A construction worker critically injured at a job site last week has died at a local hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday.

The victim was Nicholas Peralta, 28, of Lewisville, who died at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the website.

Peralta died from blunt force trauma to his head from a falling object and his death was ruled an accident, according to medical examiner’s website.

Peralta was injured Friday when an object fell from a crane and hit him, authorities said.

OSHA officials are investigating the incident, said Juan Rodriguez, an OSHA spokesman in the Dallas office, in a Thursday email.

But OSHA officials declined to comment on what the object was or any other details of the accident until the investigation is complete.

Firefighters responded to the incident about 8:45 a.m. Friday at a construction site near Randol Mill Road in the 300 block of East Loop 820 where workers are building a bridge, said Mike Drivdahl, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

The immediate area where the incident occurred was shut down, but work continued in other areas of the large project, authorities said.



