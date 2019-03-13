Storms pound North Texas as more than 70,000 without power in Tarrant, Dallas counties

Storms with sheets of rain and very strong winds pounded North Texas Wednesday morning, leaving thousands without power.

Minor damage from the winds were reported to homes in Godley in Johnson County, according to Johnson County officials.

Winds of more than 70 mph were reported in west Fort Worth where sirens went off about 4:35 a.m., according to WFAA-TV. Officials at the National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth reported winds of 78 mph at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

Sirens also were went off in cities such as Richland Hills and Grand Prairie because of the strong storms.

“We’ve had reports of 18-wheelers blown over in Wise County,” said meteorologist Steve Fano Wednesday morning at the NWS office in Fort Worth.

Storms also caused damaged trees and small buildings throughout North Texas.

As of 5:30 a.m., Oncor reported more than 70,000 residents without power in Tarrant and Dallas counties because of the storms that raced through North Texas.