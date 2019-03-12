Fort Worth

Crowley man dies after being found in Fort Worth store with stab wounds, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 12, 2019 10:27 AM

Sammy Sparks of Fort Worth is accused of fatally stabbing another man Monday night.
A 58-year-old Crowley man found with stab wounds in a store died Monday night at a local hospital, according to Fort Worth police and officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

A 65-year-old Fort Worth man was in custody Tuesday, accused in the fatal stabbing, according to Fort Worth jail records.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Melvin Daniels who was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m. Monday at a local hospital.

Police had not released any details on a motive for the stabbing.

Patrol officers responded to a cutting call shortly after 7 a.m. Monday at 5536 Bonnell Ave.

When they arrived, officers found Daniels inside of Como Grocery with apparent stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Sparks was arrested at the scene and booked into the Fort Worth Jail early Tuesday. He has since been moved to the Tarrant County Jail and bail has not been set.

Sparks is facing a charge of murder in the case, according to jail records.

 

