Fort Worth

DFW could see a few ‘spin-up’ tornadoes, damaging winds in next round of storms

By Bill Hanna

March 12, 2019 11:27 AM

Take a look at the damage, including overturned mobile homes, in Johnson County

Johnson County Emergency Management's Jamie Moore shows the damage caused by high winds or a tornado, and explains how the service will be working to investigate what happened and help the citizens affected.
By
Up Next
Johnson County Emergency Management's Jamie Moore shows the damage caused by high winds or a tornado, and explains how the service will be working to investigate what happened and help the citizens affected.
By

Here we go again.

Just like last weekend, another round of severe storms is expected to rumble through the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the early morning hours Wednesday. The storms are expected to arrive in DFW between 4 and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“The squall line will have damaging winds and as we often see with these types of squall lines, there could be a few brief spin-up tornadoes,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano.

If there’s some good news, the hail threat has diminished with these storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has listed the DFW area as being under a marginal risk of severe storms, which is 1 on a scale of 5. Parts of West Texas are under an enhanced risk of severe storms, which is a 3 on a scale of 5.

But Fano said there won’t be a large-scale tornado outbreak in West Texas, where straight-line winds will also be the greatest threat.

“The way this system is setting up it should be weakening as it moves into the I-35 corridor but that’s not to say there won’t be a severe weather threat,” Fano said.



Rainfall totals should total 1 to 2 inches across North Texas but the speed of the storms may lessen the flash flood threat, Fano said. Still, the rain may linger into Wednesday morning, impacting outdoor plans such as half-price day at the Fort Worth Zoo.

“It should be gone by Wednesday afternoon but it will probably be pretty windy once the storms pass,” Fano said.

Once the storms pass, it should b dry the remainder of the week.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

fort-worth

fort-worth

fort-worth

Bill Hanna

Bill Hanna is an award-winning reporter who has covered just about every beat at the Star-Telegram. He currently covers Arlington but also writes about a variety of subjects including weather, wildlife, traffic and health.

  Comments  