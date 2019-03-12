DFW could see a few ‘spin-up’ tornadoes, damaging winds in next round of storms

Here we go again.

Just like last weekend, another round of severe storms is expected to rumble through the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the early morning hours Wednesday. The storms are expected to arrive in DFW between 4 and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“The squall line will have damaging winds and as we often see with these types of squall lines, there could be a few brief spin-up tornadoes,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano.

If there’s some good news, the hail threat has diminished with these storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has listed the DFW area as being under a marginal risk of severe storms, which is 1 on a scale of 5. Parts of West Texas are under an enhanced risk of severe storms, which is a 3 on a scale of 5.

But Fano said there won’t be a large-scale tornado outbreak in West Texas, where straight-line winds will also be the greatest threat.





“The way this system is setting up it should be weakening as it moves into the I-35 corridor but that’s not to say there won’t be a severe weather threat,” Fano said.

7:59am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Enhanced Risk: over parts of southeastern new mexico and west-central/southwest texas https://t.co/GtEvHPMjG6 pic.twitter.com/rA4iI7wkrH — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) March 12, 2019

Rainfall totals should total 1 to 2 inches across North Texas but the speed of the storms may lessen the flash flood threat, Fano said. Still, the rain may linger into Wednesday morning, impacting outdoor plans such as half-price day at the Fort Worth Zoo.

“It should be gone by Wednesday afternoon but it will probably be pretty windy once the storms pass,” Fano said.

Once the storms pass, it should b dry the remainder of the week.