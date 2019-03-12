Fort Worth

Man in serious condition after being burned in ‘paint fumes’ explosion in his apartment

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 12, 2019 08:59 AM

A Fort Worth man was badly burned Tuesday morning after there was a “paint fumes” explosion in his apartment.
A man painting in his apartment was badly burned Tuesday morning after there was a “paint fumes” explosion,” a fire official said.

The man who was in serious condition was taken to the burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not been released.

Another person was in the apartment at the time of the explosion, but that person was not injured.

Firefighters responded to the explosion about 4:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Monte Vista Lane at the Mirador Apartment complex.

The resident was painting when something ignited the fumes.

“He(resident) was injured from the paint fumes explosion,” said fired department spokesman Mike Drivdahl in a Tuesday telephone interview.

An apartment below the explosion suffered water damage when the sprinkler went off, fire officials said.

Fire officials continued on Tuesday to investigate the explosion.

