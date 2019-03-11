Texas teen accused of posting video threatening to be the next school shooter

A Granbury teen is accused of posting a video and stating she was the next school shooter, according to deputies with the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

No shootings occurred in the Granbury school district.

Officials identified the teen was identified as Sierra Noel Mendoza, 17. She was arrested over the weekend and was free Monday after posting $2,500 bail.

Mendoza who attended STARS Accelerated High School in the Granbury school district could not be reached Monday for comment.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Deputies began an investigation Saturday after receiving information that Mendoza had posted the video.

A STARS Accelerated High School student was arrested by the Hood County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly posting a threat on social media. The student was charged with a misdemeanor. (1/3) — Granbury ISD (@granburyisd) March 11, 2019

Mendoza faces a charge of exhibition, threat or use of firearms, a Class A misdemeanor. In Texas, a person is considered an adult at the age of 17 and older.

Granbury school district spokesman Jeff Meador said in a Monday email that there was no known existing threat against students or the school. Classes in the district have been dismissed this week for spring break.