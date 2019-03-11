Severe storm alert: This time you need to worry not only about hail but flooding too

It may not feel like spring break weather on Monday but the spring-like storms are arriving right on schedule.

Another round of strong thunderstorms is expected to rumble through North Texas early Wednesday, bringing a chance of heavy rain, strong winds, hail and an perhaps an isolated tornado.

“We’re anticipating rain chances increasing tomorrow night into Wednesday morning with the best chances during overnight hours,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.

The Storm Prediction Center lists the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a marginal risk of severe storms, which is considered a 1 on a scale of 5. Just to the west of Fort Worth, there is a slight risk, which is a 2 on a scale of 5.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

It may sound like a repeat of Saturday’s storms but this round could bring far more rain. There could be flooding in isolated areas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area could see 1 to 2 inches from this round of storms.

Though the tornado threat is low, people need to pay attention. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday’s storms produced an EF-0 tornado, with winds between 75-85 mph, that struck a Mesquite neighborhood.





The storms should be gone by mid-morning on Wednesday, leaving time for the annual crush of spring-breakers to descend on the Fort Worth Zoo for half-price ticket day, which is typically the busiest of the year.

Light showers are also possible Monday but the heavier rains will arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Once the storms depart, it will be cooler and drier with highs in the low 60s Thursday and mid-50s Friday