Fort Worth 2-month-old in critical condition after being pulled out of bathtub

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 11, 2019 07:02 AM

A 2-month-old boy was in critical condition Monday morning after firefighters responded to a possible drowning call at a Fort Worth home, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. in the 2400 block of Shalon Ave. in east Fort Worth.

The baby had been in a bathtub, authorities said.

He was rushed to Cook Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities had not released any other details.

The name of the infant also had not been released by authorities.

