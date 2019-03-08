Parker County man indicted on murder charges in killing of his girlfriend, unborn child

A Parker County man was indicted Thursday on murder charges in the August shooting death of his girlfriend and her unborn child.

A Parker County grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 30-year-old Christopher Wilkerson of Parker County.

If convicted, Wilkerson faces a maximum of life in prison on each charge.

Wilkerson was in federal custody Friday after his arrest in January. He was taken into federal custody on charges that he violated terms of his supervised release.

Wilkerson is accused of fatally shooting Shannon Guthrie, 29, of Parker County, on Aug. 5. He’s accused of causing the death of Guthrie’s unborn child by killing Guthrie.

Wilkerson was sentenced to two years in federal prison and three years of supervised release in September 2015 on a charge of a felon with possession of a firearm, according to federal court records.

In August, Wilkerson and Guthrie began arguing and a physical altercation ensued over a weapon at their home between Weatherford and Springtown, according to deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.





During the scuffle, the gun went off, fatally wounding Guthrie.

Guthrie and her unborn child died the next day.