Downtown Fort Worth is getting a new, urban-oriented hotel

Out at 320 Samuels Ave., a hotel is planned between the Smallwood Corporate Housing building and TownePlace Suites.
The new hotel will be Avid by InterContinental Hotels. It will have 106 rooms over four stories, and will be roughly 50,000 square feet. The hotel will include an indoor pool, a 24/7 coffee bar and an outdoor patio space.
Dhaval Katharotiya, the owner and managing member of Trinity Bluff Hospitality LLC, said the Avid hotel won’t be that expensive, and will be more upper middle scale.
“It will be on par with the competition in the area,” Katharotiya said. “It will be a very-cost effective solution for people who want to stay in Fort Worth.”
The plans for the hotel have been in the works for the past six months. The plans have been approved by both Downtown Fort Worth Inc. and the Downtown Design Review Board. Now that it has approval, developers will break ground within the next few months.
Construction will be complete sometime next year.
Avid is a new brand under InterContinental, which also owns Holiday Inns. The brand has a more urban appeal that hopes to cater to millennials, and the first and only Avid hotel open so far is in Oklahoma City. There are about 100 other Avid hotelsin development across the world.
