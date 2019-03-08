He was spending time with a woman a convict was dating. A shooting ended it

An argument over a woman led to the shooting death last week of a man in south Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said Thursday.

The victim was Kenneth Joshua Randles, 25, of Fort Worth.

On Tuesday, Zachary Noel Mask, 32, of Arlington was arrested at 9:40 a.m. and booked into the Fort Worth Jail about an hour later. He faces a charge of murder.

“The suspect had been dating a woman,” said Fort Worth Officer Brad Perez, a department spokesman in a Thursday email. “The victim had recently been spending time with her.”

Fort Worth police did not release any other details.

Mask is accused of killing Randles on Feb. 28 in the 8100 block of Cassie Lane. Randles died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a ruling by officials at the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.





“He is the only suspect,” Perez said in a Tuesday email.

Fort Worth patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 on Cassie Lane near the Sycamore Center Villas Apartments.





Officers observed the victim later identified as Randles on the ground, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Toni Meaderas, who said she has lived in the apartments for about five years, said she had seen the man walking around but had not met him.





Meaderas said she also heard three gunshots and said she fell to the ground and covered her head. Then she heard four or five more gunshots, she said. She had been on the telephone with her son and hung up to call 911, she said.

Mask has a criminal history in Tarrant County. He was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2013 for the sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. He was discharged from prison after serving his time, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry.

Court records indicated at the time of the shooting Mask was awaiting trial on a charge of credit card abuse..

Mask was in the Tarrant County Jail Friday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.