Construction worker critically injured when debris falls on him at Fort Worth site

March 08, 2019 11:20 AM

A construction worker was critically injured when debris or a piece of construction equipment fell from a crane Friday.

Firefighters responded to the incident about 8:45 a.m. at a construction site near Randol Mill Road in the 300 block of East Loop 820 where workers are building a bridge, said Mike Drivdahl, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

The worker, believed to be in his late 20s, was listed in critical condition and taken by helicopter to John Peter Smith Hospital. Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were notified and will be investigating, Drivdahl said.

The immediate area where the incident occurred was shut down, but this is a large project and work is still going on in other areas, Drivdahl said.

