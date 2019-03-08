Senior living employee pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 90-year-old resident

A former senior living center employee has been sentenced to six years probation for touching the breast of a 90-year-old woman who lived at the facility.

Jackie R. Long, 60, of Grandview, also was ordered to pay a $600 fine and $289 in court costs, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

As part of a plea agreement, Long pleaded guilty to the charge of exploitation of an elderly person last week in Criminal District Court No. 2. He was sentenced to 72 months with deferred adjudication.

The Grandview man was ordered not to have any contact with the victim and he was to undergo a sex offender evaluation, according to court documents.

Long had been an employee at Hill Villa Senior Living in the 8000 block of Calmont Ave.

Long could not be reached Friday for comment.

Fort Worth police began an investigation in December 2017 after a family member of the woman alerted authorities. Family members had installed a camera in the woman’s room and footage showed Long touching the 90-year-old woman.

After viewing footage, Fort Worth police arrested Long at the scene.

Officials at Hill Villa Senior Living did not return a telephone call Friday.