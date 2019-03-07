Fort Worth

A 17-story apartment building is coming to downtown Fort Worth

By Carla Jimenez

March 07, 2019 04:57 PM

These are renderings of the 17-story apartment building that will go at 1000 W. Weatherford St. Construction is set to begin by the end of this year.
A new apartment tower is coming to downtown Fort Worth.

Transwestern Development Company is developing a 17-story apartment tower project at 1000 W. Weatherford St., near the Pier 1 Imports Corporate headquarters. The project will have a mid-rise building that spans over a block and a half, with a 12-story tower on top of it.

The mid-rise building will include a parking garage and 233 apartments that are approximately 860 square feet. The tower will have 77 apartments that are bigger, at 1,300 square feet. The tower will also have a higher-end, luxury feel with a private pool and an amenities area.

“The mid-rise element will be very nice units, probably for a younger demographic, and the tower will be fore somebody who … wants more space,” said Mark Culwell, the managing director of multi-family development for Transwestern.

Since the building spans close to a block and a half of land on West Weatherford Street, there will be a skywalk constructed over Lexington Street. Lexington will also be an entrance to the parking garage.

The plans have been approved by both the Downtown Design Review Board and Downtown Fort Worth Inc., and construction will start near the end of the year. From there, the building will tentatively be finished in 2021, though the timeline has not been formalized.

