Texas mothers leaves 3-year-old in bathtub for just minutes. She finds her underwater

A 3-year-old Decatur girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a family bathtub, authorities said Thursday.

Officials at the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Eve Blankenfeld. She died Tuesday afternoon, four days after she was discovered by her mother in the bathtub.

A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

Decatur police responded to the home at 11:53 a.m. March 4 after woman reported that she had found her daughter underwater in the bathtub.

“The mother put her child in the bathtub and then walked into another room to tend to two other kids,” Decatur Police Rex Hoskins said Thursday in a telephone interview. “She came back and found the child face-down in the bathtub.”





Quickly, the mother pulled her daughter out of the bathtub, called 911 and began CPR as instructed by a dispatcher.

The mother told Decatur police she had only been gone for a few minutes before she discovered her child.

The child was taken to a Decatur hospital, then moved to the Fort Worth hospital. Decatur is 34 miles north of Fort Worth.

“It was a tragic accident,” Hoskins said.





Drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional deaths among children 1 to 4, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

From 2006 to 2010, 434 children younger than 5 died in bathtubs, buckets, bath seats, toilets and landscaping features, the CPSC reported.

After pools, bathtubs are the second-leading location where young children drown, according to the CPSC.

Experts disagree on when a child is old enough to be left alone in a bathtub, but many consider a child should be at least school age.

Dana Walraven, manager of Community Health Outreach at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, noted parents should never leave a child in the bath. Walraven said if a doorbell rings get the child out of the bathtub.

“A child can drown in the time it takes to answer the phone,” Walraven said in a 2018 news release. “We ask parents for constant supervision of their child while in the water.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission provides these tips:

▪ Learn CPR.

▪ Never leave young chilren alone in or near water.

▪ Consider placing locks on toilet seat covers in case a child wanders into the bathroom.

▪ Always keep a young child within arm’s reach in a bathtub.

▪ Never leave a bucket containing even a small amount of liquids unattended near a child. Toddlers are top heavy and they can fall headfirst into buckets and drown.

▪ Don’t leave a baby or young child in a bathtub under the care of another child.