A month after it opened, the Family PlayHouse in Ridgmar Mall is getting a new addition

One of the newest additions to Ridgmar Mall is getting its own addition.
The Family PlayHouse, owned by Ben and Julide Blewusi, opened a 2,000 square-foot indoor playground at the Ridgmar Mall last month. The center is for children 12 and younger, and features slides, a ball pit, carnival funhouse mirrors and obstacles. There is also a private room for birthday parties and school field trips.
Though the children’s center just opened last month, the owners are planning to add a dome-shaped theater to the area. It’s a small one, because it’s only big enough for six people at a time, but it will play short video clips and have simulated weather effects, like fire, rain and snow.
“The idea of the playhouse is something we contemplated for a number of years,” said Ben Blewusi in a news release. “We always dreamed of owning a place where families could spend quality time together without stretching their budget.”
Admission for the playhouse is $5-11, and siblings get a $1 discount.
The Family PlayHouse is the latest attraction at Ridgmar Mall in the hopes of keeping the space afloat. With stores closing and fewer people shopping there, the mall had originally been slated for closure as soon as 2022, according to financial firm Credit Suisse.
However, in recent years the Ridgmar Mall has gone through a bit of an entertainment rollercoaster. SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opened in 2017, while the Ridgmar Movie Tavern closed at the end of last year.
