These apartment dwellers say they’ll be kicked out. They just don’t know when

Since tenants of Saginaw’s Camelot Square Apartments learned that the complex was being sold, they have been facing an uncertain future.

They don’t know the identity of the new owner and the sale won’t be final until mid-April.

Yet they’ve been told their rent is likely to be going up, forcing as many as 125 tenants to move.

“It kind of seems like we’re trapped,” said Kris White, a Camelot Square resident. “We can’t do anything until the sale goes through but we’ll probably find out we can no longer afford to live here.”

Camelot Square was financed through a USDA Rural Housing Program and the loan has been paid off, meaning the owners, Camelot Square Apt LP of Atlanta, can sell the property. It is valued at just under $2 million., according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.

The purchaser of the property, who hasn’t been identified, will be able to charge market rents, said USDA spokeswoman Erika Archie in an email.

While it’s an older complex, Camelot Square is within walking distance to the city’s library and recreation center. Most other low-income apartments won’t provide that convenience, said Saginaw City Manager Gabe Reaume.

“This will create a very difficult situation for the current residents who will have to find other options for rent-assisted housing,” Reaume said. “Many are single parents, elderly or have disabilities.”





It isn’t just an issue in Saginaw. Similar situations are playing out all over the country.

Last fall, Multifamily Executive warned that there could be a loss of affordable housing units as the USDA loans begin to mature.

Laurence Anderson, former preservation director for the USDA Rural Development, told Multifamily Executive that about 1,290 units a year are leaving the program as mortgages are prepaid or mature.

In Saginaw, city officials have tried to help the tenants find new homes.

Earlier this week, City Councilwoman Cindy Bighorse led a meeting at the Saginaw Recreation Center to try and address questions from tenants and hand out a list of apartment complexes across North Texas that accept USDA vouchers.





The only problem is residents won’t be able to apply for USDA vouchers to help offset rent until the new owners take over and inform them that rents are rising. Once they qualify, they may also be facing a waiting list.

“It kind of puts them in limbo,” Bighorse said. “Until you apply for a voucher and get approved, you don’t know what your costs will be. And we’ve been told it can take two, three months to get approved for a voucher.”

Churches and other organizations are volunteering to help residents pack and move once the day comes to leave.

“Many of them need help packing or helping move,” Bighorse said. “One lady wants to move to Baton Rouge and wondered if anybody could take her. I told her to put in her request and we’ll ask for help — but there are no promises.”

White, the Camelot Square tenant, said he is thinking about moving out of state. but feels stuck until he gets more clarity from the new owner and the USDA.

“I’ll probably have to leave,” White said. “I just don’t know where I’ll go.”

Anyone wishing to help tenants with moving assistance can reach Bighorse via email at cbighorse@saginawtx.org.