Firefighters battle Fort Worth apartment fire that displaced unknown number of people

Firefighters battled freezing weather while fighting an early morning blaze that consumed eight apartment units in south Fort Worth on Wednesday.

Four of the units were heavily damaged by fire, smoke and water and the other four units suffered smoke and water damage, according to Mike Drivdahl, fire department spokesman.

The fire displaced several residents and Red Cross officials were helping residents to relocate shortly after the alarms were sounded, Drivdahl said.

The fire occurred about 2:15 a.m. at the Southern Oaks Apartment complex, 5500 South Hulen Street, Drivdahl said.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. The preliminary ruling on the fire is accidental. The fire started in the downstairs apartment and made its way through the walls into the attic, Drivdahl said.