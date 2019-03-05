Texas convict accused in fatal shooting of man during argument in south Fort Worth

A Tarrant County convict accused in the shooting death of a man last week in south Fort Worth was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of murder, according to Fort Worth jail records.

The suspect is Zachary Noel Mask, 32, of Arlington who was arrested at 9:40 a.m. and booked into the Fort Worth Jail about an hour later.

Mask is accused of killing 25-year-old Kenneth Joshua Randles of Fort Worth on Feb. 28 in the 8100 block of Cassie Lane. Randles died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a ruling by officials at the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

“He is the only suspect,” said Fort Worth Officer Brad Perez, a department spokesman, in a Tuesday email. “He and the victim had been arguing prior to the shooting.”

Fort Worth police did provide any details on Tuesday about the argument.

Fort Worth patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 on Cassie Lane near the Sycamore Center Villas Apartments.

Officers observed the victim later identified as Randles on the ground, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Toni Meaderas, who said she has lived in the apartments for about five years, said she had seen the man walking around but had not met him.





Meaderas said she also heard three gunshots and said she fell to the ground and covered her head. Then she heard four or five more gunshots, she said. She had been on the telephone with her son and hung up to call 911, she said.





The police arrived soon after, Meaderas said.

“I don’t feel safe here anymore,” she said. “It’s just gotten worse and worse.”

Mask was in the Fort Worth Jail Tuesday afternoon without bail.





Mask was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2013 for the sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. He was discharged from prison after serving his time, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry.

Court records indicated at the time of the shooting Mask was awaiting trial on a charge of credit card abuse..

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.