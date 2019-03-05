Fort Worth

Dead man found beaten, cut in Fort Worth field identified

By Nichole Manna

March 05, 2019 03:49 PM

FORT WORTH

A man who was found dead just after 4 p.m. on Sunday has been identified.

Ryan White, 25, was found in the 800 block of Beach Street in a field near a homeless camp, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fort Worth police officers said there were some signs of trauma to his body. A police report says White had cut marks and looked to have been beaten up.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but police say they’re waiting on a determination from the medical examiner on White’s cause of death.

It was listed as pending Tuesday afternoon.

White’s home address was listed as being in Longview, about 155 miles east of where he was found dead.

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

