Don’t have time for water? A new company in Fort Worth will keep you hydrated with a needle

Everyone wants to stay hydrated, but who has the time to drink all that water? IV therapy has been the latest health trend, and now you can hydrate through a needle here in Fort Worth.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Hydro Pros, the Fort Worth-based hydration specialists, has opened a new office and location at 418 S. Henderson St. and will celebrate their grand opening on March 23.
Hydro Pros says it’s the leading company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to offer intravenous hydration therapy, and the therapies it offers are often for exhausted athletes, treating fatigue or illness, helping overcome a hangover and relieving migraines. The solutions they offer have a mix of saline, vitamins and medicines that are supposed to be absorbed more effectively through IV than if you were to take them orally. Hydro Pros also offers cryotherapy and botox.
Hydro Pros has been going strong for four years, and this new location and office expansion is the latest showing of the company’s growth.
“We started as an IV hydration company, and we’ve grown as an all-around wellness company,” said Clinton Cates, the director for marketing and sales. “We needed more space.”
Currently Hydro Pros has offices in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Amarillo. This year, the company plans on opening two more locations in Houston, one in Corpus Christi and one in Lubbock.
If you’re looking to go the intravenous hydration route, the prices for IVs start at $100 and go up to $250. Cryotherapy is $25, and based on the botox you’re looking for, the treatment can start at $9 a unit and go up to $500.
Comments