Former Tarrant County deputy constable found guilty of theft

A Tarrant County jury found an ex-Tarrant County deputy constable guilty of theft on Tuesday, but not guilty of tampering with government records, according to news reports.

CBSDFW reported jurors reached their decision Tuesday morning against Keith Dwayne Johnson, 51, of Fort Worth.

Johnson faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on the conviction for theft $2,500 to $30,000.

The former Tarrant County deputy constable was found guilty of working private jobs at the same time he was on the county time clock drawing a salary.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Ex-Precinct 8 Tarrant County deputy constable Jason Lockett also faces a theft charge.



