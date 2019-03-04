Fort Worth

You think it’s cold in Fort Worth? Here’s where the wind chill got down to zero!

By Bill Hanna

March 04, 2019 10:47 AM

Is it cold enough in the Midwest to get ramen noodles to freeze and suspend chopsticks?

Watch and see if the recent arctic blast in the Midwest was so cold it could freeze a bowl of hot instant noodles and hold up a pair of chopsticks? Gives a new meaning to 'frozen food.'
By
Up Next
Watch and see if the recent arctic blast in the Midwest was so cold it could freeze a bowl of hot instant noodles and hold up a pair of chopsticks? Gives a new meaning to 'frozen food.'
By

For weather geeks, March 1 is the start of meteorological spring but winter didn’t get the message.

Wind chills plummeted to zero northwest of Fort Worth in places like Bowie and Jacksboro. Fort Worth’s Meacham International Airport felt almost as cold with chills between 2 and 4 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez.

“These types of wind chills here are fairly rare,” Hernandez said. “They typically only happen once a year — sometimes we can go several years without these types of wind chills.”

As for actual temperatures, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport dropped to 21 degrees, one short of the record of 20 that was set on March 4, 2002. Meanwhile, Bowie dropped to 16 degrees and Graham reached 17.

But it was the coldest temperature this winter, which is only the sixth time that has occurred in March since records started being recorded in 1898.

march 4, 2019 cold (black).jpg
North Texans don’t see many days of frigid temperatures in early March.
Courtesy: National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth

Monday’s high isn’t expected to get above freezing and it will be cold again Tuesday morning when temperatures drop down in the low 20’s again.

The bitter cold temperatures caused MedStar officials to implement its cold weather response protocol.

The Fort Worth Independent School District said they’re also taking extra precautions against the weather. Transportation workers reported to work early to ensure the buses are ready to roll and warmed up for passengers. Custodial staff will also showed up early to ensure campus heating systems are on and buildings are warm.

Schools will open before the usual time and students will be permitted to come inside early and keep warm, the school district said.

The school district has also canceled outdoor recess on Monday. All outdoor athletic events have been canceled other than middle school track, which is rescheduled for Wednesday.

But the weather will dramatically swing the other way by the end of the week.

“We’ll go from winter to spring,” Hernandez said.

Highs Friday and Saturday should be in the mid-70s.

Instead of worrying about winter weather, spring thunderstorms will return Friday night and Saturday.

“It looks like there’s potential for severe storms but it’s too early to say,” Hernandez said.

You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

weather

fort-worth

fort-worth

Bill Hanna

Bill Hanna is an award-winning reporter who has covered just about every beat at the Star-Telegram. He currently covers Arlington but also writes about a variety of subjects including weather, wildlife, traffic and health.

  Comments  