You think it’s cold in Fort Worth? Here’s where the wind chill got down to zero!

For weather geeks, March 1 is the start of meteorological spring but winter didn’t get the message.

Wind chills plummeted to zero northwest of Fort Worth in places like Bowie and Jacksboro. Fort Worth’s Meacham International Airport felt almost as cold with chills between 2 and 4 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez.

“These types of wind chills here are fairly rare,” Hernandez said. “They typically only happen once a year — sometimes we can go several years without these types of wind chills.”

As for actual temperatures, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport dropped to 21 degrees, one short of the record of 20 that was set on March 4, 2002. Meanwhile, Bowie dropped to 16 degrees and Graham reached 17.

But it was the coldest temperature this winter, which is only the sixth time that has occurred in March since records started being recorded in 1898.

North Texans don’t see many days of frigid temperatures in early March. Courtesy: National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth

Monday’s high isn’t expected to get above freezing and it will be cold again Tuesday morning when temperatures drop down in the low 20’s again.

The bitter cold temperatures caused MedStar officials to implement its cold weather response protocol.

The Fort Worth Independent School District said they’re also taking extra precautions against the weather. Transportation workers reported to work early to ensure the buses are ready to roll and warmed up for passengers. Custodial staff will also showed up early to ensure campus heating systems are on and buildings are warm.

Schools will open before the usual time and students will be permitted to come inside early and keep warm, the school district said.

The school district has also canceled outdoor recess on Monday. All outdoor athletic events have been canceled other than middle school track, which is rescheduled for Wednesday.

But the weather will dramatically swing the other way by the end of the week.

“We’ll go from winter to spring,” Hernandez said.

Highs Friday and Saturday should be in the mid-70s.

Instead of worrying about winter weather, spring thunderstorms will return Friday night and Saturday.

“It looks like there’s potential for severe storms but it’s too early to say,” Hernandez said.