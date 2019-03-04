Truck driver in critical condition after being pinned under tire in frigid temperatures

Fort Worth

A truck driver was critically injured early Monday when his 18-wheeler rolled back on him and pinned him for several hours.
A truck driver was critically injured early Monday when his 18-wheeler rolled back on him, pinning him under a tire for more than three hours as the wind chill was in single digits, authorities said.

The 60-year-old man was found shortly after 6 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ohio Ave.

Authorities did not comment on the nature of the injuries suffered by the truck driver.

Fort Worth police and firefighters responded to an injured person call and found a man pinned under a tire of an 18-wheeler.

The truck driver had parked his truck, but he didn’t set his emergency brakes, authorities said.

At some point, the truck rolled on him, pinning him under a tire.

Authorities said the driver was pinned at about 3 a.m. when temperatures were in the 20s and the wind chill was in single digits in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth firefighters pulled the truck off the driver who was rushed to a local hospital.

