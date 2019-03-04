Near record cold temperatures putting North Texans in deep freeze

It feels like being in a deep freezer.

That’s because near record cold temperatures greeted North Texans Monday morning.

At 6 a.m., it was 21 degrees at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, missing the record of 20 degrees set on March 4, 2002, according to statistics at the National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth.

The wind chill also was at 6 degrees as strong north winds made it very cold. Some wind gusts were up to 25 mph at 6 a.m., according to the NWS office in Fort Worth.

“We expect it to be cold on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings,” said meteorologist Patrica Sanchez at the NWS office in Fort Worth in a Monday telephone interview.

But the north winds will not be as strong. Forecasters say the north winds should be at 5 to 10 mph.

And, at least motorists didn’t have to face icy conditions Monday morning in North Texas.

“We stayed on the dry side,” Sanchez said.

The bitter cold temperatures caused MedStar officials to implement its cold weather response protocol.

The Fort Worth Independent School District said they’re also taking extra precautions against the weather. Transportation workers will report to work early to ensure the buses are ready to roll and warmed up for passengers. Custodial staff will also work early to ensure campus heating systems are on and buildings are warm.

Schools will open before the usual time and students will be permitted to come inside early and keep warm, the school district said.

The school district has also canceled outdoor recess on Monday. All outdoor athletic events have been canceled other than middle school track, which is rescheduled for Wednesday.

The high on Monday will only reach 30 degrees.

North Texans should expect temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings between 20 to 25 degrees.

But North Texans will see some spring weather later in the week. The high on Friday should be 75 degrees.