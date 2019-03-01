14-year-old girl accused of stabbing teen after deal with drugs, fake money, deputies say

A 14-year-old girl is accused of stabbing another teen in the back in what Parker County deputies say was a bad drug deal involving fake $100 bills.

The boy who was stabbed with knife on Monday evening was treated and released from a local hospital.

The 14-year-old girl has been taken into custody and she faces a charge of delinquent conduct-aggravated assault.

The names of the teens are not being released because they are juveniles.

Deputies continued on Friday to investigate the case.

Deputies said a group of people met with others on Monday at a grocery store parking lot to buy marijuana. After the transactions was complete, the suspected drug sellers chased after the buyers once they discovered they were paid with fake $100 bills.

The suspected sellers rear-ended the vehicle of their customers, forcing both vehicles to stop.

A 14-year-old boy got out of the customer’s vehicle and a suspect jumped out of the other vehicle, and began fighting, deputies said in a Parker County Sheriff’s Office news release.

As the two fought, the 14-year-old girl is accused of getting out of a vehicle and stabbing the 14-year-old boy.

Initially, the 14-year-old boy told deputies he did not know the 14-year-old girl or the suspects, saying he was passenger in a gold Chevrolet when they were struck from behind by a white Chrysler.

He reported both vehicles pulled over to exchange information when a male passenger in the vehicle began to assault him. The teen told deputies he fought back when the 14-year-old girl stabbed him.

The 14-year-old boy told deputies the driver in his vehicle took him to a restaurant and dropped him off. Restaurant employees called 911.

While they were at the restaurant, deputies were dispatched to a second accident involving the while Chrysler and gold Chevrolet at Sandlin Lane and Young Road in Parker County. Witnesses told deputies occupants of the vehicles got out of their vehicles and began fighting, but later re-entered their vehicles and drove away.

Deputies later located the 14-year-old girl.