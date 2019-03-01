A vehicle that killed a man never stopped and police want to talk to the driver

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a man standing near a curb in Fort Worth.

The incident occurred Tuesday about 10:25 p.m. along the westbound side of the 3200 block of East Rosedale Avenue.

A witness saw a vehicle driving erratically in the westbound direction, and then watched the vehicle strike the man.

The man who died from his injuries was later identified as Robert Smith, 29, of Everman. Smith died from blunt force trauma to the chest, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The suspect vehicle continued to drive westbound on East Rosedale Avenue, police said. The witness followed the suspect vehicle until losing sight of it in the area of Mount Vernon Avenue and Collard Street, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored 90s model SUV and could perhaps be a Chevrolet Suburban or Ford Expedition. The SUV had a metal object hanging from the driver’s side rear quarter panel after the collision, according to police.

Anyone who has information on this hit-and-run is asked to call 817-392-4867.