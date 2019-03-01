Fort Worth

Free beer! After some hiccups Dallas brewery opens in Fort Worth

By Luke Ranker

March 01, 2019 12:59 PM

FORT WORTH

Today’s the day for free beer.

Deep Ellum’s Fort Worth venture, Funkytown Fermatorium, opened Friday at 11 a.m. with a full menu and, as promised during the federal government shutdown, free beer. The Fermatorium is the brightly-colored building at 611 University Drive.

The brew pub features a large U-shaped bar and seating for more than 200. The menu includes wood-fired pizza, spinach artichoke dip and other pub fare.

Brews from the popular Dallas brewery, including Neato Bandito lager, Dallas Blonde ale and the Deep Ellum IPA will be on tap along with future, Fort Worth-exclusive beer.

It’s been a bit of a rocky start in Funkytown for Deep Ellum.

In January the federal government shutdown, a sympton of fighting between President Donald Trump and Congress over boarder wall spending, threatened the breweries license to sell beer. To avoid that, the brewery announced it would simply give the beer away for free on opening day.

Then building’s funky art work — bright yellow, white and blue circular lettering that read “FUNKY TOWN FERMATORIUM” on a black background on one side, with a yellow and black Deep Ellum Brewing Co. logo emblazoned on the back side — was a no go for the city of Fort Worth.

The city called it advertising, but the brewery called it art. Planning and development staff told the owners that the paint exceeded the city’s sign size by 455 square feet and in November informed them of the variance process.

The brewery went with a toned-down version of the logo.

Luke Ranker

Luke Ranker

