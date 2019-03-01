Man dies after being struck by a vehicle in east Fort Worth

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in the east Fort Worth on Friday.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was walking in a crosswalk in the 6600 block of East Lancaster Avenue when he was struck about 6:35 a.m., according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on the scene, police said. Detectives with the police traffic unit are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.