Man dies after being struck by a vehicle in east Fort Worth

By Mitch Mitchell

March 01, 2019 07:40 AM

FORT WORTH

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in the east Fort Worth on Friday.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was walking in a crosswalk in the 6600 block of East Lancaster Avenue when he was struck about 6:35 a.m., according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on the scene, police said. Detectives with the police traffic unit are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

