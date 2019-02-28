This new exhibit at Fort Worth Zoo will bring kids closer to Texas farm animals

A new exhibit is coming to the Fort Worth Zoo this summer, and it’s all for the kids.
The Fort Worth Zoo is partnering with Toyota North America to build the Toyota Children’s Ranch and Petting Corral, which will be part of the Texas Wild space.
The exhibit will allow children to get up close with the animals and pet and interact with them. It will include farm animals like donkeys, pigs, horses and cows — all the animals you would typically see on a Texas ranch.
The exhibit will have different areas: there will be a space for children to interact with the animals, a space for children to sift through dirt and look for minerals and a stage for live demonstrations.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
“Our keepers will be sharing messages about animal husbandry and animal care,” said Avery Elander, the public relations assistant director for the Fort Worth Zoo.
Toyota will invest $2.5 million over 10 years for the exhibit, which allows the zoo to build and buy the animals. Afterward, the upkeep and maintenance for the children’s ranch and petting corral will be absorbed as part of the zoo’s annual budget.
When it came to this partnership, the Fort Worth Zoo was the first to make a move. After Toyota moved its North America headquarters to Plano in 2017, the zoo approached the company to talk about a partnership. Jack Hollis, the group vice president and general manager of Toyota Division, wanted to support the project.
The partnership with the Fort Worth Zoo is part of a long line of local projects and initiatives Toyota has taken part in, including the Toyota Music Factory.
“We’re always looking for local groups and organizations in the North Texas area,” said Leigh Anne Sessions, a Toyota spokeswoman. “Jack Hollis … was very passionate about the Fort Worth Zoo in particular, and we decided this would be a great place for us to support the local community.”
The exhibit has been under construction for the past six months and will open on May 30.
“We’re thrilled to be in this partnership with Toyota, and we’re thrilled to offer this kind of opportunity to our guests,” Elander said. “We look forward to a fun summer.”
Comments