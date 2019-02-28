Fort Worth

Glencrest student dies from injuries suffered after being struck by car on street

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 28, 2019 01:25 PM

A Fort Worth teen has died after being struck by a car on a street earlier this week, Fort Worth police said.
A Fort Worth teen has died after being struck by a car on a street earlier this week, Fort Worth police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
A Fort Worth teen has died after being struck by a car on a street earlier this week, Fort Worth police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
FORT WORTH

A sixth grader at Glencrest 6th Grade School has died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car on Monday evening, police and a school official said Thursday.

Juan Pardo, 13, died at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Fort Worth police responded to the accident about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Nell St.

Pardo was struck by a black Mercedes Benz about two blocks from his home, investigators said. The driver stopped immediately after hitting the teen and remained on the scene until police arrived.

Authorities did not release any other details on the accident.

No arrests or charges are expected in the case, police said Thursday.

A 16-year-old skateboarder is dead after he tried to avoid an accident Wednesday evening and was hit by a pickup truck on Lancaster Avenue, police and witnesses said.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

arlington

arlington

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  