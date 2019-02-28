Glencrest student dies from injuries suffered after being struck by car on street

A sixth grader at Glencrest 6th Grade School has died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car on Monday evening, police and a school official said Thursday.

Juan Pardo, 13, died at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Fort Worth police responded to the accident about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Nell St.

Pardo was struck by a black Mercedes Benz about two blocks from his home, investigators said. The driver stopped immediately after hitting the teen and remained on the scene until police arrived.

Authorities did not release any other details on the accident.

No arrests or charges are expected in the case, police said Thursday.