Fort Worth

Dozens of injury crashes reported as motorists deal with icy highways in North Texas

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 28, 2019 08:38 AM

More than 50 injury crashes have been reported Thursday morning by MedStar officials as motorists are dealing with icy roads and highways in Tarrant County.
More than 50 injury crashes have been reported Thursday morning by MedStar officials as motorists are dealing with icy roads and highways in Tarrant County. Courtesy: Fort Worth police
More than 50 injury crashes have been reported Thursday morning by MedStar officials as motorists are dealing with icy roads and highways in Tarrant County. Courtesy: Fort Worth police
FORT WORTH

Dozens of traffic crashes with injuries were reported Thursday morning as motorists battled icy roads and highways in Tarrant County and throughout North Texas.

And, that total was increasing as drivers were rushing to work.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. for Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, Parker, Rockwall, Hood, Somervell and Johnson counties.

The cities included in the advisory are Fort Worth , Arlington, Dallas, Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Weatherford, Rockwall, Granbury Glen Rose, Cleburne and Burleson, according to the National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth.

Forecasters say motorists and residents will see areas of light freezing drizzle, causing slippery roads and limited visibilities.

MedStar reported more than 50 crashes with injuries since since 4 a.m.. Of those, 12 had been rollovers.

Fort Worth police were reporting several roads and highways shut down because of traffic accidents and icy conditions.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

fort-worth

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  