Dozens of injury crashes reported as motorists deal with icy highways in North Texas

Dozens of traffic crashes with injuries were reported Thursday morning as motorists battled icy roads and highways in Tarrant County and throughout North Texas.

And, that total was increasing as drivers were rushing to work.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. for Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, Parker, Rockwall, Hood, Somervell and Johnson counties.

The cities included in the advisory are Fort Worth , Arlington, Dallas, Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Weatherford, Rockwall, Granbury Glen Rose, Cleburne and Burleson, according to the National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Forecasters say motorists and residents will see areas of light freezing drizzle, causing slippery roads and limited visibilities.

MedStar reported more than 50 crashes with injuries since since 4 a.m.. Of those, 12 had been rollovers.

Fort Worth police were reporting several roads and highways shut down because of traffic accidents and icy conditions.