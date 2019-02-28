Fort Worth

Freezing drizzle causes ‘accident after accident’ with wind chills in the teens

By Bill Hanna

February 28, 2019 07:09 AM

A surprising dose of freezing drizzle was turning the Thursday morning commute into an icy mess.

MedStar reported 36 crashes on area highways since 4 a.m., including 10 rollovers,

The biggest concern was freeway overpasses where bridges and ramps had caused accidents and temporary closures.

A ramp caused a closure at Interstate 20 and Interstate 35W.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.for Tarrant, Dallas and surrounding counties.

So far, no school closures had been reported with most residential and side streets not reporting problems.

For those stranded in the cold weather. it was also bitterly cold with chills in the teens and low 20’s.

