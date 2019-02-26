A deal made over SnapChat to buy a pound of marijuana ends with robbery, rapper’s death

A robbery disguised as a drug deal that left a Mansfield rapper dead had been arranged on SnapChat, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

On Tuesday, police arrested two additional suspects in the robbery and fatal shooting of Caleb Sims, a rapper known as SLVMP CEE and the father of a young daughter.

Deion Doan, 22, was arrested at his Fort Worth home Tuesday morning on a capital murder warrant.

Noel Ramirez Jr., 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida. He was being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail, according to homicide Detective J. Cedillo.

Two other suspects arrested last week — Dakota Lee Clay and John David Richard Bell, both 20 — remain in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $500,000 each.





According to arrest warrant affidavits, Ramirez, with Bell’s help, had arranged through SnapChat to buy a pound of marijuana for $2,200 from two of Sims’ friends.





Deion Doan Fort Worth Police Department

In reality, Clay and Doan, had hatched a plan to steal the drugs, the affidavit states.

Sims was asked by one of his friends to drive the men to the 4800 block of Eagle Trace Parkway to make the sale. The buyer, known as “Niel” to the victims, was to arrive in a white car, the affidavit states.

But instead, a black car with its license plates covered with electrical tape soon arrived. Three to four people jumped out wearing masks, then began shooting into Sims’ car, according to the affidavit, written by Cedillo.

Sims was shot multiple times.

John David Richard Bell Tarrant County Sheriff's Department

The front seat passenger was also shot but managed to steer the car out of the neighborhood and to a Dairy Queen on North Beach Street, where he and the backseat passenger summoned help from MedStar paramedics.

Police were able to identify possible suspects in the case through interviews with the victims and a tip.

Questioned later by homicide detectives, Bell denied any involvement and provided alibi witnesses that he said would confirm he was with them at the time of the shooting.





Detectives later spoke to the alibi witnesses who, after initially providing false statements, admitted that Bell had asked them to provide false alibis for him, the affidavits state.

Dakota Lee Clay Tarrant County Sheriff's Department

Clay admitted his involvement in the shooting when questioned by detectives, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Clay said the four suspects had met at Bell’s Fort Worth house to plan the robbery and that Ramirez had been the one arranging the drug deal on SnapChat.

“During the plan, Noel Ramirez and Dakota Clay covered the license plates on his black Kia Forte with black electrical tape to avoid being captured on surveillance cameras,” Cedillo wrote.

Clay told investigators he drove the three men, all armed with guns, to the meeting location. Once there, he said the three got out of the car with their faces covered and began to demand the marijuana.

He said the three men began shooting at the car after the victims began to drive away.

Clay said Ramirez grabbed a black backpack thrown out by one of the victims which contained the pound of marijuana.

He told detectives the four suspects split the marijuana, then went their separate ways, according to the affidavit.