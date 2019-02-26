Fort Worth officer suspended after Parker County indictment accuses him of steroid sales

A Fort Worth officer has been temporarily suspended from the police department after his indictment in Parker County on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity related to alleged steroid sales.

Jared Allyn Holt was one of five suspects indicted Feb. 7 on the first-degree felony charge, Parker County court records show.

Holt is accused of possessing with intent to deliver 400 grams or more of a controlled substance — namely nandrolone, stanozolo, testosterone or other anabolic steroids or substances related to testosterone that promote muscle growth.

He is accused with five other suspects — Scott Jackson, Cody Johnson, Gregorio Lopez, Bradford Perry and James Wood. Jackson is the only suspect named in Holt’s indictment who has not been indicted in the case, court records show.

Holt was arrested on Feb. 11 and released from the Parker County Jail that same day on a $25,000 bond, jail records show.

His defense attorney, Jim Lane, did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

Jeff Swain, a Parker County Assistant District Attorney, said Holt faces 15 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.

Holt was hired in January 2017 as a police trainee and commissioned as an officer on Sept. 16, 2017.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald temporarily suspended Holt, effective Friday, for up to 45 days after the final disposition of his criminal case, according to a disciplinary letter filed with the Civil Service Commission.