Third man accused in robbery, fatal shooting of rapper during drug deal gone bad

A third man has been arrested in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of a local musician on Feb. 16 that investigators say was a drug deal gone bad.

Deion Doan, 22, was arrested on a capital murder warrant Tuesday. Bond was set at $500,000, jail records show.

Doan’s mugshot was not immediately available.

Last week, police arrested Dakota Lee Clay and John David Richard Bell, both 20, on capital murder warrants. Both remained Tuesday in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $500,000 each.





The men are accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Caleb Sims, a father of a young daughter and rapper known as SLVMP CEE, on Feb. 16 during a robbery.

Police have said Sims had driven two men to the 4800 block of Eagle Trace Parkway to sell marijuana to the suspects.

The suspects, however, pulled guns and opened fire on Sims’ car, homicide Detective J. Cedillo has said.

Sims was struck multiple times and left incapacitated. A front seat passenger was also shot but managed to steer the car to a Dairy Queen on North Beach Street where he and the backseat passenger summoned help from MedStar paramedics.

Sims was taken to Medical City Alliance Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The front seat passenger was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was treated and later released.